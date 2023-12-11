SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timith L. Riffle, age 66, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at his residence, with his family by his side.

Born June 20, 1957 in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Jesse and Betty (Glover) Riffle.

Tim was a graduate of Canton South High School and attended both Penn State – Shenango and Slippery Rock University.

He married the former Shirley Hutchison on March 3, 1984, and she survives at home.

He worked for several years for IPSCO Drilling Company.

Tim was a WW II history buff and liked collecting model tanks. He also liked NASCAR and was a die-hard Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Kyle (Jessica) Riffle, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Jesse Riffle of Jackson Center, Ohio and Jason Riffle, of Masury, Ohio; three sisters Pam (Ray) Waers, of Paris, Ohio, Sheila Riffle and Tamara Riffle, both of Canton, Ohio and one granddaughter, Gwendolynne Riffle.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Riffle.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday December 13, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday December 14 at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Jacob Deal officiating.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.