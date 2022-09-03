SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Snyder, Sr., age 79, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Thomas was born January 17, 1943, in St. Petersburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Standish and Anna Marie (Altman) Snyder.

He married the former Barbara Marie Lary, on February 14, 2003 and she survives at Home.

Thomas was a 1960 graduate of Grove City High School.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years.

When discharged from the navy he went on to work for Reznor Heating and Cooling in Mercer, Pennsylvania as a laborer for 35 years, until his retirement.

His passion was building model cars, ships and airplanes.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Thomas L. (Tonya) Snyder, Jr. of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and James A. (Shannon) Snyder of North Carolina and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Reynolds.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. The Wheatland, Farrell, W. Middlesex Area Honor Guard will perform Full Military Honors at 7:00 p.m. from the funeral home, followed by a time of remembrance.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhlome.net.

