SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma E. Nestor, age 94, formerly of New Wilmington and Sharon, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Saint Paul’s home in Greenville, P ennsylvania.



Thelma was born, September 14, 1927 in East Liverpool, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Err Walter and Catherine (Almond) Allison.

She married Emmanuel Nestor, on October 31, 1947, and he preceded her in death on January 3, 2000.



Thelma was a housewife. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of West Middlesex and its RWA Group. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren playing sports, listening to music and spending time with her family.



Thelma is survived by three sons, Myron (Diana) Nestor, of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania, Brian (Karen) Nestor, of Transfer, P ennsylvania and Matthew (Karen) Nestor, of Greenville, P ennsylvania, six grandchildren Timothy Nestor, Jason (Jacki) Nestor, Justin (Rachel) Nestor, Aaron (Barbara) Nestor, Ashley (Rich) Miller and Steven Nestor, 13 great- grandchildren Elijah Miller, Geri Miller, Arabella Nestor, Guliana Nestor, Gemma Nestor, Eva Nestor, Aiden Nestor, Ava Nestor, Anna Nestor, Beau Nestor, Emmylou Nestor and Colton Nestor, and a step- grandson Oakley.



She was preceded in death by three sisters, and two brothers.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home, with Pastor Julie Fraser, Director of Spiritual Services for Saint Paul’s Home, officiating.

Burial will follow in Morefield Cemetery.