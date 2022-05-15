TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Terrence I. Uiselt, age 73, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence.

Born October 10, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late, Otto and Sylvia (Brown) Uiselt.

Terrance worked as a truck driver for the Wall Street Journal.

He was an avid sports fan and an outstanding baseball player in his youth.

He was one of 11 children. He is survived by nine siblings; four sisters, Shirley Jenkins, Bonnie (Dwaine) Smith, Nancy (Cloyd) Zoky and Tammie (Randy) Brown; five brothers, Otto, Jr. (Charlotte) Uiselt, Ken (Judy) Uiselt, Pat (Nancy) Uiselt, Ray (Debbie) Uiselt and Dan Uiselt and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Tom, Uiselt; brother-in-law, Bob Jenkins and nieces, Laura Smith and Tonya Chamberlain.

There will be a private family service.

Burial will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.