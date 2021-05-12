Tammy Lee Richards, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Lee (Lyons) Richards, age 58, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away, Friday, May 7, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital, in Pittsburgh.

Born April 22, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio; she was the daughter of the late James Milo and Betty Lou Skidmore Lyons.

Previously, she had been a cook at local restaurants and Nugent’s Nursing Home in Hermitage.

She enjoyed time with her grandchildren and having evening fires with her children. She was an avid TV watcher and loved pets, especially her pet dog, Yorkie Jody and her cat, Boogie.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Mark Rocis) Richards, Clyde (Amanda Gassner) Richards II and Daniel (Pamela Rueberger) Richards; her five grandchildren; siblings, Janet Kuchmark, Donna (George) Bonderenko, James (Lena) Lyons and Thomas (Rosemary) Lyons and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Richards and brother-in-law, Tony Kuchmak.

Cremation services were entrusted to the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.