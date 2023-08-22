HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia Horvath, age 86, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in Stuart, Florida.

Born October 27, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Barbara (Gearhardt) Horvath.

Sylvia graduated from Hickory High School and went on to attend both Thiel College and Youngstown State University.

She worked most of her career as a Payroll Coordinator with Sharon Steel until 1995 and then went on to work for Primary Health Network until her retirement in 2014.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church and prior to that she was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and walking.

Sylvia is survived by a nephew, Darryl Martino, of Hobe Sound, Florida, two nieces, Shelly Findley, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, and Patti Petrinjak and nieces, Gail Sheehan and Angela Horvath and nephew, Timothy Horvath.



She was preceded in death by two sisters, Julianne Martino and Tanya Horvath and four brothers, Paul, Norman, Pete and William Horvath.

A service will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Chapel, with Pastor Michael Sabella officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa, 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net