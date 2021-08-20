Susan D. Salsgiver, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan D. (Christy) Salsgiver, age 43, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at UPMC Farrell Hospital.



Born September 21, 1977, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Larry, Sr. And Leann (Weston) Christy.



She married Michael R. Salsgiver, Sr. On October 7, 1995 and he survives at home.



Susan was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She liked watching the Steelers play and auto racing.



She is survived by two daughters, Bonita (Adrian) M. Ivey of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Kayla (Gary) Morton of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two sons, Joseph Yeaples and Michael Salsgiver, Jr., both of Sharon, Pennsylvania; four brothers, Larry Christy, Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Frank Christy of Blanchard Oklahoma, Daniel Christy of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Brian Christy of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Elizabeth Christy of Norman, Oklahoma and Angela Christy of Greenville, Pennsylvania; her maternal grandmother, Esther Darr and her husband, Al,of Atlantic, Pennsylvania and 13 grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by aunts, uncles and her paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.



In keeping with Susan’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

