SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Archbishop Stephen Robert Joseph Thomas

October 13, 1950 – July 20, 2023.



Stephen was born in Gary, Indiana.

He expressed a lifelong love of the Lord and dedication to the Church. Even as a child he only wished to serve the Church, first as an altar boy, Deacon, Priest and eventually Bishop.

He spent his ministry championing the rights of the marginalized, caring for the homeless, and emulating the love of Christ.



He leaves behind no living relatives but all of us who knew him know that to him friends were family.

We will all miss your laugh.

Memory Eternal!

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.