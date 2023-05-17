SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stella D. Ewing of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

She was born on April 24, 1930, to Charles and Mary Kostra.

She is survived by a son, Lawrence Ewing, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and one granddaughter, Samantha Maxwell, along with three great-grandchildren.

She had worked at Mott Robertson and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Joy Ewing, along with her parents and six sisters and four brothers.

Services were private and handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC. Internment was in Morefield Cemetery, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

