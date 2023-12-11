SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Spencer S. Reed, age 25, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in Alliance, Ohio.

Spencer was born on May 28, 1998, the son of Richard Paul and Denise (Culver) Reed. His parents survive him and reside in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Spencer was a 2018 Graduate of Keystone High School and worked as a delivery driver for Porter Logistics, of North Jackson, Ohio. He also had worked for Pizza Hut in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He had many interests, including the Supernatural, watching WWE and Football, especially the Steelers, but his greatest passion was playing video games on-line.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancée, Charity Smith, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, three brothers, Christopher R. Reed, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Edward T. Reed, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, and Harley Reed, also of Greenville, Pennsylvania, two sisters, Lisa Walker, of South Carolina and Mia Reed, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, his paternal grandfather, James (Pearl) Reed, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and his maternal grandmother, Margaret Culver, of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Barbara Reed and maternal grandfather, Ralph Culver.

A gathering time will be held on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146. A time of sharing and remembrance will follow.

