HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Carl, age 79, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, in Sharon Regional Health Center.

Born July 5, 1944 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy E. Fogal (Haun).

She married Sam Carl and he preceded her in death in 1987.

Shirley worked in the Housekeeping Department at Sharon Regional Hospital for many years.

Shirley enjoyed reading and doing puzzles. She loved parties and celebrations and in her younger years she loved dancing at The Clark House and listening to her lifelong friend, Dee Milano sing.



Shirley had a tremendous amount of inner strength regardless of the struggles she endured throughout life. She always had a smile on her face and in her presence, you knew you were loved. Shirley was a ray of sunshine that will be missed by everyone who knew her.



She is survived by a sister, Joyce Reardon, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and a brother, William F. Haun, of Maumee, Ohio. Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, all in the Shenango Valley.



In addition to her husband and mother, she was preceded in death by a son Joseph Dolata and an infant son.

In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Burial will be in Clark Citizens Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon Pa. 16146.

On-line condolences mat be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

