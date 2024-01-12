SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Saul J. Soto Pacheco, age 42, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, in Sharon Regional Health Center.

Born August 15, 1981, in Willoughby, Ohio; he was the son of Juventino, Sr. and Joyce (Whitt) Soto Pacheco. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Saul graduated from Sharon High School in 2000 and attended both Penn State University and Point Park University.

He worked many jobs in his career, including being a licensed phlebotomist, a pharmacy technician for Sharon Hospital, a director of a blood bank and was a manager for Huntington Bank.

Saul liked arts and crafts, traveling, swimming and anything Disney. He loved his family dearly and adored his nieces and nephews.

He attended St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Vivian Cabrera of Masury, Ohio, Sebrina Gama of Painesville, Ohio and Nina Soto Pacheco, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Luis Sandoval of Painesville, Ohio and Juventino Soto Pacheco, Jr., of New Castle, Pennsylvania; a Goddaughter, Alexia Gama of Painesville, Ohio and his life partner, Mike Czopor of Youngstown, Ohio.

There will be no visitation or services at this time, a celebration of Saul’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

