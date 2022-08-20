SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah L. (Barnett) Monnin, age 85, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Sarah was born October 1, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Kloss) Barnett.

She married John Bruce Monnin in 1960 and he preceded her in death in 1984.

Sarah was a graduate of Sharon High School.

She worked for G. C. Murphy’s and Captain Nemo’s Sub Shop. She was also a babysitter for the Fammartino and Davies families for many years.

Sarah enjoyed music, walking, visiting at nursing homes and going out for ice cream.

She was a member of the Sharon Alliance Church and was active in their Vacation Bible School.

Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Monnin, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Betty Jo (Paul) Kaldy, of Brookfield, Ohio; two sons, John (Cathy) Monnin, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and David (Kimberly) Monnin of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, David Jr., Marissa and Michael and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Noah.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Barnett and Carl Barnett; two sisters, Shirley Black and Betty Bale and a step-brother, Leroy Kloss.

A gathering time will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. from the funeral home, with Pastor Chad Froelich and Pastor Jim Weikal officiating.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.