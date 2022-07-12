HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee (Shipp) Loosemore, age 80, of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, July 9,2022 at Embassy Care in Hermitage.

Born December 3, 1941 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Genola (Shaw) Shipp.

She married Christopher Steven Billos and he preceded her in death on July 31, 1971. She married her second husband Luke Loosemore and he also preceded her in death.

Sandra had small jobs throughout her life, but was mostly a homemaker, mother, friend, confidant, protector and lover of her grand babies. She was always lending her home to protect and help ladies, family or not. Her hobby was interior decorating and she was Christian in faith.

She is survived by two daughters, Marjan Rodgers, of Sharon, P ennsylvania and Ruby Leigh Billos, of North Carolina, a son Christopher Billos and his companion Lucinda Tarr, of Sharon, P ennsylvania, a brother, John Shipp, of Farrell, P ennsylvania, a sister Linda Mims, of Alabama and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and both husbands, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Milo Shipp.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Buhl Park, Pavilion 1, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, Pa. 16148.

Memorial contributions may be made to Embassy Care of Hermitage, 500 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, PA, 16148.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.