HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel P. Geisel, age 73, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Sharon Regional Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

Born April 3, 1950 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Andrew and Helen (Hnida) Geisel.

Samuel was a 1968 graduate of Farrell High School.

He served in the National Guard as a sergeant, during the Vietnam Conflict.

He worked as a truck driver for Conway Trucking for over 20 years, before retiring in 2015.

He married the former Becky Kale on May 22, 1999 and she survives at home.

He was Lutheran in faith.

In his spare time, he liked gardening and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was an accomplished free hand artist who specialized in airbrush painting on cars and trucks.

Samuel is survived by a step-daughter, Melissa (Greg) Woak of Canfield, Ohio; two step-sons, Bill (Lisa) Penick of Eureka, Montana and Eric Penick of Salem Ohio; a brother, John (Linda) Geisel of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a sister, Sandra (Jim) Cobb of Blazedale, New York; six grandchildren, Zachery, Tessa and Tory Penick, Emilee (Michael) Migielicz, Eryka (Colin) Wells and Brian Woak; two great-grandchildren, Daisey and Finley Wells and four nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Viglio.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to his nephew Ron Viglio for all he did for Sam, especially driving him to Cleveland for all his doctor’s appointments.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Laura Adams King officiating.

