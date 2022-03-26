HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sallie (Nathanson) Pearlman, age 81, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born July 1, 1940 in Hoboken, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late David and Ida (Radner) Nathanson.

Sallie was a 1957 graduate of New Castle High School.

She attended Penn State University for one year and then went on to Chapman University in California, where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice.

She worked as the Executive Secretary to the Superintendent of the Orange County School System for 20 years, until her retirement.

She married Barry Pearlman on March 28, 2003 and he survives at home.

In her spare time, she liked to read and travel.

Her first husband Al Cutler, preceded her in death.

Sallie is survived by three daughters, Robyn (Frank) Klatt of Concord, California, Dori (Douglas) Bunting of Laguna Beach, California and Allison Isambert of Paris, France; a stepdaughter, Gina Pearlman of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a stepson, Josh Pearlman of Sharon, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren.

A gathering time will be held on Monday March 28, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Buhl Park Foundation, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.