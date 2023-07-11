HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan Michael Gavala, age 40, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Born November 8, 1982, he is the son of Michael A. and Cindy (DiClaudio) Gavala, both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Ryan attended Hickory High School and New Castle School of Trades.

He worked for Warren Fabricating as a grinder. He also worked for Home Depot as a sales associate, American Industries as a welder and Tara, helping take care of the grounds and outside maintenance.

He loved the outdoors and liked to go four wheeling and operated his drone. He was always up on current events and what was going on around the world. Ryan was a Christian man, and a firm believer in God.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son Ryan Michael Gavala, Jr., of Clark, Pennsylvania, and a sister Allison L. Gavala, of Akron, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation and services are private. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa, 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.