SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth M. (Cutler) Abbott, 92, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at The Grove in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Born June 5, 1931, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ray D. and Bertha I. (Scott) Cutler

She married Robert George Abbott on July 8, 1951 and he preceded her in death on December 23, 1975.

Ruth graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1949 and worked as both a teller at the First National Bank of Sharpsville and also was a part-time secretary for the First United Methodist Church of Sharpsville.

She is a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sharpsville and the Sharpsville VFW.

Ruth is survived by a daughter, Linda R. (George) Drew of Cortland, Ohio; a son, William F. (Kim) Abbott of Sharon, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Patrick Anderson, George Abbott, Edward Ohl, Kelley Drew, Michael Drew and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Georgia Rae Anderson and her husband, James J. Anderson; a brother, Richard Cutler and two deceased great-grandchildren.

A private visitation and service were held and burial followed in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Sharpsville, 148 East Shenango Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Arrangements were handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.