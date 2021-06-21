Rose Marie (Miskovich) Moravec, Munhall, PA

MUNHALL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie (Miskovich) Moravec, age 82, of Munhall, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the home of her daughter.

She was born on January 23, 1939 in Homestead, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Julius C. and Margaret (Ferry) Miskovich.

She married Michael F. Moravec Jr. on November 17, 1962 and he survives at home.

Rose graduated from Homestead High School before going to work as a secretary for the Pennsylvania State Highways Department.

As a young woman she enjoyed being a competitive swimmer/diver and shared this passion with others as she taught lessons at the Carnegie Library.

As her children grew up, she remained an active member of the PTO and ran the concession stand at Troutman Field, where her son played baseball. Rose was a member of the former St. Mary Magdalene Church in Homestead, Pennsylvania, where she was the church secretary, a Eucharistic Minister and was very active in the congregation’s fundraising efforts, when trying to keep the church from being shut down. She was a kind, loving soul and a caregiver to everyone who needed it. This was evidenced by her acting as the host for holiday parties and filling her house with loved ones.



Rose is survived by a daughter, Michelle L. and her husband D. Michael Brink of Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son, Michael D. Moravec of Munhall, Pennsylvania, a sister, Lorraine (Jack) Wargo, of Leesburg, Virgina, a brother-in-law, John (Bud) Fetchkan of Finleyville, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Nicholas Matthew Brink of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Kristina Nicole Brink of Meadville, Pennsylvania and many nieces, nephews, and a great niece and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Chuck and Jim Miskovich and a sister Eileen Fetchkan.

The family asks that you please request a mass in Rose’s honor at your local parish.

There will be no visitation or services at this time.

Burial will be in St. Mary Magdalene Church Cemetery, Munhall, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC.