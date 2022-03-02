SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Venetta, age 59, of Sharon, P ennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Born April 7, 1962, Robert was the son of the late Darrell and Doris (Farley) Venetta.

Robert graduated from Sharon High in 1980 and served his country honorably in the U S Navy.

He worked as an LPN for Bayada Home Health Care.

His favorite past time was spending time with his family and friends.

Robert is survived by a brother, Darrell (Darla) Venetta of Sharon, P ennsylvania and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Spring Viola McMurdy and a brother, Thomas Venetta.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon Pa. 16146. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, Pastor of first Presbyterian Church of Sharon, officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Full Military honors will be presented by the Wheatland, W. Middlesex, Farrell Area Honor Guard.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.