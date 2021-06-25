Robert J. Means, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. (Bob) Means, age 82, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his residence, with his family by his side.

Born November 19, 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Enoch Weldon and Ruth (Wasley) Means.

He married the former Linda D. Angelo and she preceded him in death in in 2007. He married Judy (Seresky) Benka on September 10, 1991 and she survives at home.

Robert attended St. Joseph’s grade school and was a graduate of Sharpsville High School. He also served his country in the United States Navy as a corpsman.

Robert worked for several years as the finance manager for Hofius and Black Chevrolet in Sharpsville.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with his dogs. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and loved watching the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates.

When his children were young, he coached them in football and baseball at Kennedy Catholic and was also a baseball umpire. He was a member of Harbor of Hope Ministries and the YMCA.

Robert is survived by two sons, Michael E. Means of Thomasville, North Carolina and Ronald J. (Christine) Means of Chesapeake, Virginia; two stepsons, Joseph R. (Angela) Benka of Garner North Carolina and Scott D. (Lori) Benka of Grove City, Pennsylvania; four sisters-in-law, JoAnn Truax of Youngstown, Ohio, Juliann (Ernie) Willaman of Vienna, Ohio, Joyce McFadden of Warren, Ohio and Janice (Ed) Campman of Columbus, Ohio; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his dogs, Jessie James, Sammy and Rambo.

He was preceded in death by a brother, William Means and a sister-in-law, Lillian “Becky” Means.

A gathering time will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will follow on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Mr. Mean’s stepson, Pastor Scott Benka, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Harbor of Hope Ministries, 339 North Perry Highway, Mercer, PA 16137.

Harbor of Hope Ministries in Mercer, Pennsylvania will post a live stream of the service at 3:00 p.m. on Facebook.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.