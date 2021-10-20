Robert Glynn Winebold, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Glynn Winebold, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away at his home, Friday, October 15, 2021, from cancer.

He was born in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, on March 13, 1939, to William Lester and Marian (Lines) Winebold.

He is survived by one brother, four half-brothers, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was a graduate of Youngstown State University.

He taught Spanish and humanities courses at Penn State Shenango before becoming a hospital administrator at Massachusetts General Hospital and Deaconess Hospital in Boston. He returned to the Shenango Valley, upon his retirement.

Bob enjoyed traveling, listening to classical music, cooking and being with friends.

Thanks to his home health aides and AMEDISYS Hospice of Butler.

There are no calling hours or services planned.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

