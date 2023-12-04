

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Earl Shearer, age 76, of Hermitage Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, December 1, 2023, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born May 30, 1947, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Norman and Minnie (Lowers) Shearer.

He married the former Donna Nottingham in 1976 and she survives at home.

He graduated, Salutatorian from Reynolds High School and worked most of his life as a steel fabricator for Westinghouse Corporation in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Elliott Brothers Steel in New Castle, Pennsylvania, and Colonial Metal Products in W. Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

“Pa” as he was affectionately known, was all about his grandkids, whether it was watching dance recitals, sporting events, playing or teaching guitar or harmonica, or just “snacking” around. Pa was everyone’s all-time favorite. He was a true gentleman and gentle person in life. He agonized to see loved ones endure tough times and always was there to offer emotional support or just to listen. He was a caregiver’s caregiver. If there is a table or special place in heaven for those who epitomize selflessness on earth, he will be at the head of the table.

Pa was one of the most creative yet resourceful tinkerer of all things around the house. He could build, repair or extend the life of everything with a combination of his precision mechanical skills and thoughtful touch. He was the smartest engineer, who never received a formal engineering education.

Pa also enjoyed playing lead guitar with numerous local classic country bands over three decades.

He is survived by three daughters, Lori Crawford, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Robin (Tom) Poklar, of Harbor Creek, Pennsylvania, and Rhonda (Christian) Kaltenbaugh, of Erie, Pennsylvania, two sons, Brian (Nikki) Budd, of Columbus, Ohio, and Timothy Shearer, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, a brother, Larry Shearer, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, a sister, Susan (David) Gollner, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a sister-in-law Elaine Shearer, of Boardman Ohio, eleven grandchildren, Tommy Crawford, Ian Crawford, Amelia Crawford, Brittany Moore, Mitchell kaltenbaugh, Hannah Martig, Greyson Budd, Braden Budd, Garrison Budd, Braleigh Budd and Mackenzie Shearer and three great-grandchildren, Moira, Hadley and Eliana.

He was preceded in death by his brother John Shearer and his most beloved sidekick, his dog Moe.

A private visitation was held for family only at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

Memorial contributions can be made to the animal rescue league of your choice.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.