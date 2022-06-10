SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Burnett, age 71, of Sharon, P ennsylvania. passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his residence.

Robert was born in Sharon, P ennsylvania, on December 22, 1950, the son of the late George and Rosella (Robinson) Burnett.

He married the former Dorothy Jane Porterfield and she preceded him in death.

Robert attended both Sharon and West Middlesex Schools.

He worked as a laborer at National Castings, until his retirement.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was said to be a true outdoorsman. He also liked playing pool, riding his bike, watching wrestling on television and spending time with his grandchildren.

Robert is survived by a daughter, Peggy Sue (Michael) Tribley, of Greenville, P ennsylvania, two sons, Robert E. (Jamie) Burnett and Charles (Veronica) Burnett, both of Sharon, P ennsylvania, four sisters, Gloria Pollock, of Sharon, P ennsylvania, Shirley (Moe) Wansor and Sharon (Ron) Jones, both of Masury, Ohio and Patricia (Rick) Peterson, of Old Town Florida, twelve grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and his life partner Nora Humphry.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Poague and one brother, George Burnett, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A Celebration of Life to be held at 490 Lucy Street, Masury, Ohio, 44438, following the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.