Robert C. Schwanbeck IV, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. (Bob) Schwanbeck IV, known to some of his friends and colleagues as Henry, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the age of 55, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bob was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on March 8, 1966, the son of Robert C. Schwanbeck III and Dorothy Griffith Schwanbeck Gerdy.

He graduated from West Middlesex high school in 1984.

Bob worked at the Wall Street Journal plant at Dow Jones in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, for 25 years, as a building supervisor and head machinist. He was currently employed as a project specialist at Joy Cone Company, for the past 11 years. Bob was a skilled craftsman and could fix or build anything.

Bob was the kindest man and loved helping others. He would do anything for anyone.

Bob was an active member of his community, as the former president of the Shenango Valley Corvette Club for eight years, he coordinated care package drives for families in need over the holidays. He was a past board director of the local Red Cross. Bob was also a member of the Kawanis Club and various Harley clubs. Bob was an active committee member of Boy Scouts Troop 3 of Sharon, where he was involved with his son Chase earning the highest achievement of Eagle Scout and was also a troop leader for his oldest son Robert.

Bob had a passion for cars but especially riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and attending Harley events. He enjoyed craft beers and brewing his own varieties. He was also an amazing cook. Bob enjoyed attending rock music concerts, traveling adventures with his beloved wife Laura and spending time with his family and friends.

Everyone loved Bob.

He is survived by his loving wife, Laura (Gianoglio) Schwanbeck; his children, Robert Schwanbeck V, Bree Oswald and Chase Wilson; he is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Gerdy and stepfather, Larry Gerdy; a stepsister, Erica Doolin and stepbrother, Marc Gerdy.

He was a wonderful and loving son, husband and father who will be deeply missed. He was looking forward to becoming a grandpa in October and loved his cats Bonnie and Clyde.

His father Robert Charles Schwanbeck III, preceded him in death.

There will be a gathering time on Thursday, September 30, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.