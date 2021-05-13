Robert Arthur (“Buddy”) Radford, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Arthur (“Buddy”) Radford, age 94, a lifelong resident of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



Born November 27, 1926 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Ronald Gilbert and Dorcas B. (Miller) Radford.



Robert was a 1944 graduate of Sharpsville High School and served his country in the United States Navy, where he served on the Aircraft Carrier USS Antietam.



He married the former Betty L. Austin on July 7, 1951 and she preceded him in death on January 14, 2009.



He worked for Westinghouse Corporation, Protected Home Life Insurance Company, and Stevenson Funeral Home. He later worked and retired in1990 after 18 years of loyal service, as the custodian of Sharpsville 7th Street Elementary School. He loved both the teachers and the students and looked after the building as if it were his own. He will be remembered as a friend to all.

Bob was a member of Sharpsville United Methodist Church, the Riverside Cemetery Board and Sharpsville American Legion.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, daily visits and telling stories with his friends and sitting on his front porch, counting his Tulips and waving to everyone in Sharpsville.



He is survived by two sons Ronald F. (Debbie) Radford, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, and Robert A. (Karen) Radford, of Huber Heights, Ohio, one daughter, Dorothy J. Radford (Roy Hamor), of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, seven grandchildren, Tiffanie Radford, David (Megan) Radford, Robert Scheuermann III, Joe (Barb) Radford, Chad Radford, Stephanie Scheuermann and finance’ Derek Snyder and Courtney Abbott, five great-grandchildren; Isabella, Evan, Scott, Trystan and Scarlett, and three sisters-in-law, Sally Radford, Jean Radford and Maxine Giancarlo. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews and beloved friends of Sharpsville, who gathered with him on a daily basis for coffee around the kitchen table.

A son, David V. Radford and three brothers, Richard, Joseph, and Clifford, preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. from the funeral Home, with the Pastor Earl Butterfield officiating.

Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. The W. Middlesex -Wheatland Honor Guard will perform Full Military Honors.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.