SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. Gera, age 58, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Born June 25, 1965, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the Charles J. and Carol (Miller) Gera. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives and lives in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Richard married the former Marlene E. Devich on September 6, 1994 and she survives at home.

Richard was a welder for Warren Fabricating in Warren, Ohio and also served his country honorably in the US Army during Desert Storm.

In his spare time Richard liked to tinker with cars, doing mechanical work, spending time with his family, taking walks and playing with his dogs. He was a former member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

He is survived by two sons, Samuel Michael Jon Gera and significant other Samantha Haynes, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Richard A. (Erin) Gera, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, two brothers, Charles (Monica) Gera and Timothy (Sherry) Gera, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania, a sister Theresa (Robert) Senett, of Masury, Ohio, and four grandchildren Aurora, Charles, Brian and Lilly Gera.

Preceding him in death were his father and brother Anthony Gera.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

