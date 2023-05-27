WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” E. Schubert, age 82, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, with his wife and daughter by his side.

Born November 9, 1940 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Paul and Betty (Kamerer) Schubert.

He married the former Elaine Garrett on August 29, 1964 and they have shared 58 and a half wonderful years together; she survives at home. Dick loved his family and will be missed every day.

Dick graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1958 and also attended Drafting School in Niles Ohio.

He worked 40 plus years in Drafting and Estimating. He retired in 2007 from MAK Fabricating in Youngstown, Ohio.

He also served six years in the National Guard.

Dick enjoyed golf, gardening, feeding the birds and yardwork. He was an avid fan of Penn State, Steelers, Pirates and Boston Red Sox. There were many wonderful memories from family vacations to Florida, California and trips to Boston’s Fenway Park.

He was also a 70 year member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, elder and served over 25 years, alongside his wife, as secretary/treasurer of the Sunday School.

Dick is survived by his daughter Britt Schubert of West Midddlesex, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Vince (Janet) Garrett of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; niece, Heidi (Nate) Miklos and their daughter, Ava of Hermitage; niece, Amanda Torr and her two sons, Andrew and Landen Torr (Dick’s great-nephews) of Hermitage. Dick loved going to their school and sporting events; sister-in-law, Kathy Schubert of Mercer, Pennsylvania and two nieces, Holly Schubert of Mercer and Marsha (Shawn) Timblin and their son, Grahm of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Schubert and nephew, Baby Todd Garrett.

Private services were held at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Burial took place in Haywood Cemetery in West Middlesex.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.