SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Amos Abbott, age 90, formally of S Myers Avenue, Sharon, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Ridgewood at Shenango Valley.

Born August 3, 1932, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Amos Riley and Bernice Redmond Abbott.

He was a 1951 graduate of Sharon High School.

He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War in Germany. He belonged to the Sharon American Legion and the DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

Richard retired from the former Peter J. Schmidt, Golden Dawn Foods, where he worked in fleet maintenance.

He was a life time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon, where he was a former elder, deacon, bus driver and volunteered with the youth group.

He also enjoyed working on cars and trucks.

He is survived by his sister, Catherine Chambers, of Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Mae Thompson Abbott, whom he married June 27, 1953 and who passed away April 17, 2010; his son, Timothy Abbott and two brothers Edward “Bill” Abbott and Chester Abbott.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating.

Interment with military honors will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

In leu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Coalition for Christian Outreach, 5912 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 or the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

