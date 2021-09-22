Renee Elaine Gavala, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Renee Elaine Gavala, age 60 of W. Middlesex, Pennsylvania, went to her eternal reward on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from natural causes.

She was born March, 25, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Lee Edwin and Nola Edith (Gray) Myers.

She was raised in Brookfield, Ohio and graduated in 1979. While attending Brookfield High School, She was in the Marching Band on the Letter Line, she was also in the Thespian Club and enjoyed acting in plays as well as attending them. She also enjoyed singing in Chorus in junior high school. She was also a graduate of Sharon General School of Nursing in 1984. Renee achieved her lifetime ambition of obtaining her RSN degree from Penn State in May 2017.

Renee worked as a nurse at Sharon Regional, St. Elizabeth’s and St. Joseph’s Hospitals. She also worked several years as a traveling nurse, which she enjoyed very much, working in Sacramento, Corona, Los Angeles, Spokane, Cleveland and Columbus.

Renee was a member of the Central Community Church in Transfer, Pennsylvania, Mercer County Christian Woman’s Club and Avalon Golf and Country Club, where she enjoyed socializing at Largo’s and the Pool. During her childhood she attended Seneca Hills Bible Camp, in Polk, Pennsylvania, where she accepted Christ and it had a profound effect on her life.

Karaoke was also a favorite past time, as well as going to festivals, traveling, family events and baking.

After finishing nursing school, she married Patrick Giardina and had a son, Antonio Giardina and a daughter, Tiffany Giardina. She married Robert Gavala on May 27, 2000 and they shared many happy years together.

Renee is survived by her husband, Robert; a brother, Gary (Tammy); her son, Antonio (Erica); a daughter, Tiffany (Garrett); three beloved stepdaughters, Tricia (Jeff), Christina (Jared) and Anita (Ron) and her most beloved granddaughter, Cecilia and grandchildren.

Renee wants everyone to remember that she is finally pain free and loves you with all her heart. She prays to see each and every one of us in Heaven someday.

Matthew 28:20, Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.

A gathering time will be held on Thursday, September 23 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

