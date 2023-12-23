SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rachelle M. (Tarr) Frampton, 38, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023, in Campbell, Ohio.

Born January 13, 1985 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Phillip R. Schmitt and Lucinda K. (Horner) Tarr.

Her father preceded her in death and her mother and stepfather, Christopher Billos, both survive and live in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Rachelle was a 2002 graduate of Badger High School in Kinsman, Ohio.

She was employed as a caregiver for Sunny Days in-Home Care.

Rachele liked to color, do crafts, plant flowers and baking.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Kaylie Marie Miller of Hubbard, Ohio; a son, Andrew M. Reaver of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Matthew Tarr and Nicholas Tarr, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania and a sister, Mary Jo Tarr of Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her father and a sister, Toni Craig.

A gathering time will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Reverend Thomas Bonderenko, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home.

