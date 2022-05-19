HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Tatusko passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

He was born July 21, 1925.

A Visitation will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

