FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline P. (Penak) Kopas, age 93, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center.

Pauline was born March 13, 1929 in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Metanko) Penak.

Pauline was a 1946 graduate of Donora High School.

She married John A. Kopas on October, 20, 1951 and he preceded her in death on December 9, 1988.

In her younger years, she worked for Penn Power as an office assistant.

She was a member of St. Ann’s Church, now Our Lady of Fatima Church, St. Ann’s Alter Society

She was a member of many bowling leagues and card clubs.

She is survived by a son, Robert A. (Crystal) Kopas of Brookfield, Ohio; three daughters, Mary Ellen (Dale) Doutt of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Beth (Joseph) Kenas of Meadowbrook, Pennsylvania and Donna Kopas of Cortland, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Burbick, Daniel Kopas and Dana Kopas, Michael Kenas, Andrew Kenas and Stephen Kenas and Aaron Doutt and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Albert and John Penak and four sisters, Margaret Penak, Ann Schmidt, Helen Penak and Irene Carly.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, Pennsylvania. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Matthew Ruyechan officiating.

Burial will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be offered by visiting our website, stevensonfuneralhome.net.