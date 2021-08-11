Patricia “Pat” (Burton) Venesky, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pat” (Burton) Venesky, age 89, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born May 16, 1932 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl (Klingensmith) Burton.

She married Edward C. Venesky on February 21, 1955 and he preceded her in death on August 11, 1977.

A 1950 graduate of Leechburg High School, Pat spent most of her employment career, working in retail food service.

She was a member of the Church of Notre Dame. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, fishing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her twin daughters, Christina (Dana) Esmond, of Clark, Pennsylvania and Cynthia Lyons, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and a third daughter Julia (John) DiPersi of Akron, Ohio a brother Joseph “Nick” (Rosemary) Burton of, Wilmington, North Carolina, twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her son Michael Venesky, three sisters, Dorothy Dalena, Jane Collins and Barbara Burton and a brother, Jim Burton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 14 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m., from the funeral home with Fr. Richard Allen, Pastor of the Church of Notre Dame, officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

The family would like to thank the staff at John XXIII Home, for the wonderful care they gave to Patricia, while she was there.