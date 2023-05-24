SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. (O’Brien) Tomczak, age 74, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born March 8, 1949, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Emerson and Mary (Ursta) O’Brien.

She was married to Robert Tomczak and he preceded her in death. She was also married to Dan Fortuna and he survives.

Patricia Graduated from Sharon High School in 1967 and went on to Penn State University- Shenango Campus to get her degree in Nursing and graduated Magna Cum Laude. She spent most of her life working as a Traveling Nurse for different home health care agencies.

She liked cooking and baking but most of all, she liked playing with her grand kids.

Patricia is survived by a daughter, Danielle Dacruz, of Clearwater, Florida, three sons, John Fortuna, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Thomas Fortuna, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, and Josh Tomczak, of Hartford, Ohio, a brother, Robert O’Brien, of Brookfield, Ohio, two sisters, Mary Clarke, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, and Shelia O’Brien, of Dunedin, Florida, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Husband Robert, nephew James O’Brien and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146. Burial will be in Morefield Cemetery.

