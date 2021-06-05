Pamela J. Misavage, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela J. (Whitworth) Misavage, age 68, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her residence, with her loving husband at her side.

Pamela was born, March 25, 1953 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Arthur C. and Helen (Wimmer) Whitworth.

She married Ronald A. Misavage, on March 11, 2002 and he survives at home.

Pamela was a graduate of Hickory High School an went on to the Mercer County Career Center, where she earned her LPN degree. She worked as an LPN for The Grove Nursing Home in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time she enjoyed reading and camping.

Pamela is survived by a daughter, Heather (Lawrence) Downey of Newport News, Virginia; two sons, Brian Metz and his Fiance’, Jennifer, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Greg Metz and his life partner, Robert, of Ft. Myers, Florida; a stepson, James (Dariene) Misavage of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; four brothers, Paul Misavage of Texas, Pete Misavage of Ohio, Phil Misavage of Florida and Perry Misavage of Texas; a sister, Peggy Janke of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Patty Graham and Penny Janke.

In keeping with Pamela’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.