WEST MIDDLEZEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma R. (Buchanan) Banjak, age 86, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Windsor House, Liberty Center, in Youngstown, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Born October 3, 1936, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Edna (Davis) Buchanan. She was the baby of eleven children.

Norma was a graduate of Farrell High School.

She married Andrew J. Banjak on September 30, 1953 and he preceded her in death on August 2, 1995.

She loved her family and spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising her five children. She liked to travel, especially going to Myrtle Beach with her husband and visiting extended family.

She is survived by a daughter Vivian (John) Horvat, of Cleveland, Ohio; two sons, Duane (Susan) Banjak, of Masury, Ohio and Chuck (Jody) Banjak, of Hubbard, Ohio; a sister, Audrey Carlgren, of Ely, Nevada. Her six grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica, Spencer, Charlie, Gennie and Christopher and seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kaleb, Noah, Mason, Ryder, Miley and Leo.

Norma was preceded in death by two sons, Andy and Dean Banjak; a granddaughter, Brittany; four sisters and five brothers.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.