SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean (Tice) Hunter, age 86, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2022, at Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial in Masury, Ohio.

Norma was born January 4, 1936 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William Alvin and Mary (Toten) Tice.

She married William H. Hunter on June 7, 1952 and he preceded her in death on April 18, 2015.

Norma worked as a cook for many years in the cafeteria of the Brookfield Schools.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sharon.

Norma enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Norma is survived by two daughters, Sheree (Bruce) Serbin of Canfield, Ohio and Sally (Bob) Carr of Franklin, Pennsylvania; two sons, William D. “Billy” (Marcia) Hunter of Brookfield, Ohio and Donald Hunter of Brookfield, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Megan Pisarcik, Alyson Hardman, Alexis Santell, Jessica Serbin, Sara Serbin, Jennifer Carr and Stephanie Carr and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private visitation was held at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery.

