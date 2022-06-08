SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nettie E. Custer, age 64, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at her residence.

Nettie was born, August 30, 1957 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy Mae (Powski) Custer.

She attended Brookfield Schools and was a homemaker.

In her spare time, she liked spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

She was a former member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Nettie is survived by a daughter, three sons, one brother, five sisters, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a sister-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and three brothers.

A gathering time will be held on Friday, June 10 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Gary Jones officiating.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.