Nancy Joan (Hall) Ferm, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Joan (Hall) Ferm, age 82, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Nugent’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born August 20, 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late, Oval F. Hall and Alice (Custer) Hall Bornes.

She married Harry Ferm on August 20, 1980 and he preceded her in death on January 18, 2012.

Previously she was married to Ronald Glaser and he survives in Masury, Ohio.

Nancy graduated from Sharon High School and for most of her life was a homemaker, but she did work as a bartender at several clubs in Sharon.

In her spare time, she liked to play Bingo, do crocheting, taking her annual trip to the casino, but most of all she loved cooking for family events and holidays.

Nancy is survived by three daughters, Lori (David) Vasconi, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Brenda (David) Valentine, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Melissa (Dale) Slater, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a sister, Delores Pascale, of Masury Ohio, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother Ronald Hall.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m., from the funeral home, with Fr. Adam Trambley officiating.

Burial will be in Morefield cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Va. 22202.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.