SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy E. (Edwards) Gerhart, 78, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at her residence.

Born February 24, 1945 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Edna May (Motz) Edwards.

She married George M. Gerhart on September 17, 1966 and he survives at home.

Nancy was a 1963 graduate of Abington High School in Abington, Pennsylvania and earned her nursing degree at Abington Memorial Hospital, School of Nursing. She also earned her BSN degree from Penn State University and her MSN degree from the University of Akron.

She worked as a registered nurse for the Sharon School District for many years until her retirement in 2005. She also was a nursing instructor for Sharon Regional Hospital.

Nancy was a loving, kind, gentle and cheerful Christian spirit. She loved her family and her God dearly. She was a true servant of God who lived her faith every day. She was a special friend to many and she prayed for all of them every day.

In her church she sang in the choir, directed the children’s choir, visited shut-ins, taught Sunday School and was active in the women’s organization and served as an officer.

She was a talented pianist and organist and substituted in churches for services, weddings and funerals.

She was an avid gardener, who nurtured beautiful flowers and house plants.

Nancy was active in the College Club of Sharon, the Mercer County School Nurses Association, the board of directors of the American Red Cross Region, Red Cross Bloodmobiles and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.

Nancy is survived by three daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Krecek of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Deborah Schram of State College, Pennsylvania and Rebecca (Justin) Pint of Quakertown, Pennsylvania; two brothers, James (Letitia) Edwards of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Ronald (Liz) Edwards of New Jersey; one sister, Ruth (Tom) Kerrigan of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and eight grandchildren, Katie, Conner and Cameryn Krecek, Adam and Marlee Schram and Zachary, Brooklyne and Elijah Pint.

Visitation will be Friday, June 30, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church of Sharon, 237 West Silver Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A funeral service will be held in the church on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., with the Reverend Kelley Schanely, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to either the First United Methodist Church of Sharon or The Shenango Valley Meals on Wheels, 396 Buhl Boulevard, Sharon, PA 16146.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA.

Online condolences may be made by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

