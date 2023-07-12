HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred (Benic) Shaffer, age 88, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Clepper Manor.

Born May 27, 1935, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Dobrobolski) Benic.

Mildred graduated from Hickory High School in 1953.

She worked as a supervisor for American Laundry in both Sharon and Youngstown. She also sold Avon and Tupperware.

In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and doing crossword puzzles. She was also a former member of St. John’s Orthodox Church.

Mildred is survived by two daughters, Joyce A. Likens, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Julie Jones, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, four sons, Gerald A. Jones Jr. and John W. Jones, both of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Albert H. Jones, of Hermitage and Peter B. Shaffer, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, a sister, Shirley A. Terrell, of Seville, Ohio, 20 grandchildren and several great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother John Benic.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Funeral home with Fr. David Mastroberti officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Orthodox Church Cemetery.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.