MUNHALL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael F. Moravec Jr., age 87, of Munhall, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his daughter’s residence.

Born November 20, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Michael F. Sr. and Vera (Nagy) Moravec.

He married the former Rose Marie Miskovich, on November 17, 1962, and she preceded him in death on June 17, 2021.

Michael was a graduate of the Pittsburgh City Schools, growing up in Hazelwood.

He honorably served his country, as a Corporal in the United States Army, at the beginning of the Vietnam War. Stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.

He was a landscaper by trade, until he started as a laborer on the Blast Furnace at U. S. Steel, Edgar Thompson Works. He was known as “Homestead Mike” and retired in January of 1997, after over 30 years of service.

Mike was a kind, loving soul with a great sense of humor. He was a devoted family man, whom loved spending time with his two grandchildren. His hobbies included reupholstering and refinishing old furniture. He was an artist. He was very proud to have won an award for one of his drawings recently. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

Michael is survived by a daughter, Michelle L. and her husband D. Michael Brink, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A son, Michael D. Moravec, Munhall, Pennsylvania and his grandchildren, Nicholas M Brink, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Kristina Nicole Brink, Meadville, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lillian A. Moravec.

In keeping with Michael’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours at this time. Burial will be in St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery in Munhall, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.