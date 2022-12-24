HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Faber, age 84, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home.

Michael was born July 15, 1938, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Samuel and Susan (Meyers) Faber.

A graduate of Farrell High School, Michael also attended Youngstown State University.

He married the former Joyce N. Johnson on June 27, 1959 and she survives at home.

He went on to work for Westinghouse Corporation as a draftsman in both Sharon and Muncie, Indiana, until his retirement in 1994.

Michael liked to hunt and fish and enjoyed working in his vegetable garden. He was a Scout Master for the former Scout Troop #63.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was very active, serving on both church council and the finance committee.

He is survived by two sons, David M. (Cathy) Faber and Mark A. (Patricia) Faber, both of Transfer, Pennsylvania; a sister, Shirley Faber of Greenville, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Jacob, Isabel, Elizabeth and Audrey and three great-grandchildren, Waylon, Jordyn and Jaclyn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Faber.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. from the funeral home with Fr. Dennis Blauser officiating.

Burial will be in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Online condolences may be made by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

