Melvin Slezak, Shenango Valley, PA

SHENANGO VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin Slezak, a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home after an extended illness at the age of 89.

Melvin was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania, on October 24, 1931, to the late John and Emma (Kolesar) Slezak.

After attending Farrell and Lincoln Elementary Schools, he graduated from Farrell high school in 1949.

He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, serving as a former Sunday School treasurer, chairman of property and worship and music committees.

An avid sportsman, he was a life member of the National Rifle Association, Hidden Valley sportsmen’s club, West Middlesex Federation of Sportsmen, Mercer County Federation of Sportsmen, past President of the Farrell Sportsman and Wildlife Club, past director of Western Reserve Sportsman’s Club and was a recipient of the Seth L. Myers Conservation Award of Mercer County. He received the Order of Merit from Western Reserve. Melvin was a lifelong member of the Slovak Home, in Farrell. He served as both, past treasure and past President of Sokol Gymnastics Lodge 103, where he and his wife, Dorothy established a scholarship award, the Steve Banjak Memorial Scholarship Fund.

He retired from Sawhill Tubular Products, now Wheatland Tube, after 45 years of service.

He was a Union Organizer and President of the United Plant Guards and Workers of America, Local 502.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy ( Krivak) Slezak, of South Pymatuning Township; his daughters, Karen (Richard) Platt of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Dana Slezak of Mercer; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are sister-in-laws, Peggy (Jerry) Slezak of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Rheta (Lester) Slezak of Corpus Christi, Texas, Rose Marie (Steiner) Russo of Burghill, Ohio, Carol (Steiner) Augustine of Masury, Ohio, Jane (Davis) Steiner of Hubbard, Ohio and Ruth (Krivak) Ischo of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Steiner, who died in 1999; four brothers, John, Elmer, Lester and Jerry Slezak and one sister, Marge (John) Vagasky.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Dr. Gary Nelson, officiating.

Burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

