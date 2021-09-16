Melissa M. (Silbaugh)Blough, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa M. (Silbaugh)Blough, age 42, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Born September 23, 1978 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Robert and Yavonne (Miles) Silbaugh, her father preceded her in death her mother still survives in Sharon.



She married Cory M. Blough, Sr. on October 24, 1999, and he survives at home.



Melissa was a homemaker and in her spare time she liked to cook, take care of her house and loved her cats.



She is survived by one daughter, Abigail Marie blough and one son, Cory M. Blough Jr., both of Sharon, Pennsylvania, a brother, Shawn (Melissa) Silbaugh of Latonia, Ohio and her stepfather Adrian Thompson of Sharon.



A gathering time will be held on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, from the Funeral Home, with the reverend Alan Miller officiating. Burial will be in America’s cemetery.



Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net

