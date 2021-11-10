Mary Margaret Taub, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Taub, age 66, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mary was born in Windber, Pennsylvania on February 9, 1955, a daughter of the late Francis (Reay) Brandan and William J. Brandan, Sr.

She married Dan Taub, Sr. on September 18, 1971 and he survives at home.

Mary Margaret worked as a stock clerk at Treasure Island and K-mart, was a manager and line cook at Ponderosa and also worked for Imperial Dry Cleaning.

Her husband described her as a basic woman, who liked reading and bird watching and going for rides to the Sharpsville Dam. She also loved animals but most of all she loved taking care of her family. She was a former president of the Patagonia Little League.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Leona (Matt) Simunick of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and Corrie Taub of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two sons, Dan (Jolene)Taub, Jr. of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Jonathan Taub of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a sister, Regina Mae (David) Alexander of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; two brothers, William Brandan of St. Pete, Missouri and Terry (Tammy) Brandan of Fowler, Ohio; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Cora Irene Edwards.

A gathering time will be held from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15 at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A funeral service will be held 6:00 p.m. from the funeral home, with the Rev. Dennis McCarthy officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.