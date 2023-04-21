SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. (LuLu) Marcello, age 81, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Nugent’s Nursing Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Born August 16, 1941 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo “Vincent” and Nellie (Valentino) Marcello.

Mary graduated from Sharon High School and also attended Business School in Warren, Ohio. She had numerous retail and secretarial jobs through out the valley but most notably was her job in the Accounts Receivable Department for PI&I Trucking.

Mary liked reading and traveling to Florida but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was a member of the former Sacred Heart in Sharon.

She is survived by a daughter, Lori McCoullough and her wife Nicole, of Knightsdale, North Carolina, a grandson, Tyler Banks and his wife Tara, of Denver, Colorado, and two great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by three brothers, Lawrence, Vincent “Jimmy” and Anthony Marcello.

There will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

