SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary (Baran) Kimbrough, age 101, formerly of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at John the XXIII Home.

Mary was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania, on January 21, 1921, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Millak) Baran.

She married John H. Kimbrough, Sr. on November 15, 1949 and he preceded her in death on March 22, 2005.

Mary was a graduate of Mercer High School.

She was a cafeteria worker in the Sharon School District for 25 years.

She was a member of Eastside Baptist Disciples of Christ Church and was a Deaconess in her younger years.

Mary was well known for her cooking and baking skills. She would spend hours going through cookbooks, looking for new and improved recipes.

Surviving are two sons, Edward (Elayne) Kimbrough of Sharon, Pennsylvania and John H., Jr. (Nancy) Kimbrough of Claremore, Oklahoma; a daughter, Mary Dale Van Hooser of Tulsa, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were three sisters, Amanda Bodnar, Rose Roemer and Anna Buckovich.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family, with the Rev. Matthew Bupp officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the church of your choice.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

