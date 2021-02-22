Mary Jane Rock, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane (Swartz-Maykowski) Rock, age 67, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born May 14, 1953, in Sharon, Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Charlene (Kruck) Maykowski.

She married Paul Ellis on January 31, 1972 and he survives in Hubbard, Ohio. She subsequently married Edward P. Rock on May 13, 1989 and he preceded her in death on November 11, 2016.

Mary Jane was a graduate of Mercer High School and worked for the Trumbull County Children’s Services as a clerk in the legal department.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, billiards, doing Sudoko puzzles and playing slot machines. She was a member of both the Sons of Italy and the Appolo Mannechor Clubs.

Mary Jane was a devout member of St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Sharon, where she served on the church board and helped in the kitchen with cooking for church meals and fund raisers.

She is survived by a daughter, Julia (Richard) Micheli of Johnstown, Pennsylvania; a son, Shawn (Erin) Ellis of Mercer, Pennsylvania; a brother, Edward (Shirley) Swartz of Hutto, Texas; two sisters, Kathy (Richard) McNeelage of Haslett, Texas and Tina (Allen) Babcock of Bremerton, Washington; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a special aunt, Gerri Eckert of Sharon, Pennsylvania and her cat, Benny.

In addition to her parents and second husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Swartz and John and Ralph Maykowski and her mother-in-law, Olga Rock.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 23 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 389 Clark Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Steve Repa officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264, E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting, stevensonfuneralhome.net.

